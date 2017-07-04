EU Parliament: explanatory meeting between Tajani and Juncker

(Strasbourg) An informal explanatory meeting to soften the tones and cooperate again for the good of Europe. After the squabble in the EU premises between the president of the European Parliament, Tajani, and the president of the EU Commission, Juncker, the two leaders met to explain their positions to each other. According to rumours in Strasbourg, the president of the EU Commission apologised for his tone but confirmed that he was bewildered by the fact the floor was empty while the outgoing president of the Council of Europe was giving his speech. After all, as those who are familiar with the way the EU institutions work know very well, it often happens that, while a session is going on in the EU premises, the MEPs may be busy working in their parliamentary committees or in other meetings in their political capacity. However, it seems the incident, according to some parliamentary sources, has died down. In addition, one should consider the fact the EU Parliament is working to increase the number of MEPs in the premises by making a few adjustments in the timetables of the EU Parliament, the committees and the political groups.