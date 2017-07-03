Migration: summit in Paris with France, Italy and Germany. “Coordinated approach to Mediterranean flows”

Italy went with all it took to yesterday’s mini-summit in Paris with the Foreign Ministers of Germany and France, in the presence of the EU Migration commissioner. The four of them – the French Gérard Collomb, the German Thomas de Maizière, the Italian Marco Minniti, and Commissioner Dimitri Avramopoulos –paved the way to the Council of Interior Ministers of the 28 member states due in Tallinn (under Estonia’s presidency) on July 6th and 7th. The declared purpose was to try to find a “coordinated approach to migratory flows in the Mediterranean Sea”, in other words helping Italy cope with an unprecedented situation that, on one side, raises the emergency of sea rescues, on the other side sheds light on the problem of homing the migrants, the flows of whom give no sign of shrinking. Last week, Italy had threatened to close the ports to the ships of NGOs that fly foreign flags; but of course that would be an extreme measure and perhaps it would not be in keeping with international law. Yesterday’s meeting enabled the three greatest European countries to find general agreement on three key points. Firstly: laying down a sort of code for the NGOs that very busily and generously work to save human lives in the Mediterranean Sea; Italy asked that more European ports be opened to let such ships moor, to have the migrants identified and temporarily accommodated, because, Minniti said, Italy is on its last legs.