Trafficking: Caritas Europa, “safe and legal pathways to save victims and eradicate criminal activities”

“Europe cannot continue to look away from the plague of trafficking. Every child and adult who is trapped in this form of modern-day slavery, framed in fear, abuse and threat, is one victim too many”. Caritas Europa said this in a statement today, calling for “more legal instruments at national and local levels to act quickly and save victims of trafficking”. “For many – it underlined -, the idea of returning home from where they fled or even getting killed is more horrendous than remaining in enslavement”. “Europe must put an end to this – Caritas Europa stated -. Safe and legal pathways to Europe can play a key role in eradicating this criminal activity”. “For trafficked children, it is even worse”, Geneviève Colas, Caritas Europa’s expert in trafficking in human beings, recalled: “Their situation is just the top of a tragic iceberg that Europe must address very urgently”.