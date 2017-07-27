Migration: EU Commission, new humanitarian programme for housing and social inclusion of refugees in Greece

Christos Stylianides in un campo profughi in Grecia (foto SIR/CE)

(Brussels) “Today marks a new beginning in the refugees’ life in Greece. The new funds are a decisive turning point in the way we deliver aids to improve people’s lives”. Christos Stylianides, EU Commissioner for humanitarian aids and crisis management, comments on the new set of emergency plans worth 209 million euros to assist refugees in Greece. The initiatives include the beacon programme “Emergency support for housing and social inclusion”, which, “by helping refugees and their families rent a house in town and helping them with cash, marks a turning point in the humanitarian plans, which so far mainly helped with accommodation in camps and personal supplies”. The commissioner adds: “The purpose of the new plans is to let the refugees out of the camps, give them real houses and help them start a new, safer and normal life. Along with the humanitarian partners and national authorities, we are working to help the more vulnerable refugees and fulfil our humanitarian duties in the transition to a more cost-effective response”. The plan includes funds that could therefore enable 30 thousand people rent a house and help with their basic needs.