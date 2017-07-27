France: Paris, food for the poor with “August food aid”, because “hunger does not go on holiday in summer”

“Hunger does not go on holiday in summer”, and that’s why, in Paris and in the Île-de-France region, the “August Food Aid” association takes over and replaces the associations that take care of handing food out to the poor of Paris all year long. In one month’s time, they prepare and hand out 700 thousand free packaged lunches for 12 thousand people in uncertain conditions, an amount that is actually “too little to fulfil all needs”. These are old people, families in distress, single mothers, men and women who live in uncertain conditions. In August, 450 volunteers prepare the packed lunches and hand them out in 8 different places, four in downtown Paris and four in the suburbs. The packed lunches contain enough food for a day’s well-balanced meals. In addition to food, the volunteers offer support as well. In July, the 147 associations and the 18 social support centres, which regularly take care of the poor in Paris, advise people to go to the new food aids. The food is supplied by the Food Bank and some other partners as well as by private donors. Last year, about 450 thousand euros per month had to be spent, partly provided by donors and partly by food stored in July. The association was created in 1994 by a deacon, Pierre Lanne.