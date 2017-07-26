Migration: Avramopoulos about rehoming of refugees, “helping Italy”. Infringement proceedings against Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary

Bruxelles: il commissario alle migrazioni, Dimitris Avramopoulos (foto SIR/CE)

(Brussels) “The results achieved so far clearly prove that, if there’s a political will, the rehoming system works. Now, one last effort must be made to accomplish our common goal, that is rehoming most eligible asylum seekers who are in Greece and Italy, by September”. This was stated by migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, as he commented on today’s figures on the rehoming and resettlement of migrants within the European Union. “Italy is particularly exposed to huge pressures, so I call all member states to work harder to rehome people from such country”. Avramopoulos adds: “The EU will not leave countries with external borders alone, and the European Commission will keep making sure all member states meet the legal obligations undertaken in terms of rehoming”. Actually, today the European Commission is moving on to the next step of its infringement proceedings against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland due to “failure to fulfil their legal obligations in terms of rehoming”. The pace of rehoming “kept growing in the last few months”, the EU Commission states: “Over 1,000 people a month have been moved since November 2016, and a new record-breaking number was reached in June 2017, with over 3,000 moves a month”. As of July 24th, the total number of rehomed people was 24,676 (16,803 from Greece and 7,873 from Italy) out of the agreed 160 thousand.