Mexico: bomb blast at entrance of Bishops’ Conference headquarters. No damage to people

The explosive device detonated yesterday outside of the main entrance of the Mexican Bishops’ Conference (CEM) headquarters in Mexico City at around 1:50am local time has caused no damage to people but is alarming and distressing. A statement from CEM signed by Mgr. Alfonso Gerardo Miranda Guardiola reads: “We are thankful for the solidarity and support we have received from our brother Bishops, believers, priests, institutions, and from many people of good will who have made us feel their closeness with sincere concern. We also thank the local and federal authorities for showing their support and cooperation with a view to shedding light on what has happened. As a collective body representing the Bishops of Mexico, we would like to make an appeal for peace, prudence, and respect for human life and for its institutions. This fact invites us to seriously reflect on the need to rebuild the social fabric and to promote a safe environment for all citizens”. The statement ends as follows: “We renew our call for a social conversion that makes us see all as brothers and sisters, hoping that every citizen will be a peacemaker in our country”.

La sede de la Conferencia Episcopal Mexicana ha sufrido un atentado con bomba molotv de 3 cilindros.Creo que eso refleja la situación de Mex pic.twitter.com/YTtPq3HoBJ — Mons. Ramón Castro (@MonsRamonCastro) July 25, 2017