EU: EU Commission rebukes Poland about the legal reform. “Systematic threat to the rule of law”

(Brussels) The European Commission sends Poland a new, third “Recommendation about the Rule of Law”, in which it “substantiates its serious concerns for the planned legal reform”. This has been revealed in a notice issued from Brussels after a College of Commissioners’ meeting. Actually, according to the European Commission, the reform “extends the systemic threat to the rule of law” as established in the reports sent by the EU Commission in January and December 2016. The Polish authorities are called to “address these problems within one month”, especially “to take no measures” that may result in the dismissal of the judges of the Supreme Court. If it happens, then the EU Commission “is ready to immediately initiate proceedings under article 71, i.e. a formal notice from the EU supported by four fifths of the member states in the Cabinet”, Brussels’ notice explains. Poland “has not yet settled the concerns reported” in the two provisions of 2016; actually, it has taken further steps that “make concerns about the independence of judicial power even worse”. Two of the four controversial measures passed by the Polish Parliament are currently being vetoed by President Duda. In Brussels, a letter is ready, instead, to start infringement proceedings as soon as the Court Law is issued.