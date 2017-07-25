Norway: new releases of Oslo’s diocese’s apps. Over 6 thousand users for day’s readings, prayers and info

The new releases of the two smartphone and tablet applications of the Norwegian Catholic Church are ready. “Katolsk” is an app that provides the day’s readings, the saint of the day and shared intentions, and can find nearby Catholic churches. The update offers technical improvements as well as new features, such as the addition of Indonesian as one of the 23 available languages for Mass celebrations (there are many Catholic immigrants in the country) as well as details of the liturgical year, day by day, the Holy Father’s intentions and a “book of prayer”. The map with info about mass and the saints’ biographies have been updated too. Then, there is “Katekismen”, an app that people can use to consult the unabridged Catechism of the Catholic Church as well as the Compendium, which has only been technically updated, instead. The apps were developed in 2014 and “are free”, as explained by the diocesan website. In July 2017, the apps had been installed on 6,600 devices overall. They are also available on standard web browsers, though (app.katolsk.no).