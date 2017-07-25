Charlie Gard: Card. Bassetti, “dramatic decision for his parents. Now the child must be accompanied and treated throughout the natural progression of his disease

(Siciliani-Gennari/SIR)

“His parents were faced with a dramatic decision, that of giving in to the disease”. Card. Gualtiero Bassetti, Archbishop of Perugia-Città della Pieve and president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, said this about the decision made by the parents of little Charlie Gard to withdraw from the legal battle for their baby’s treatment. In an interview with Radio Uno this morning, Card. Bassetti underlined that “in this case, in these weeks, we have shared that there is something more than clinical and juridical reasonableness”. “We have also seen – he added – several doctors willing to dialogue to reconsider the option of providing exceptional treatment. It seems to me that all this could have been done”. Now we “wait for the end” of this little terminally ill patient, the president of CEI continued. “At this very point – he noted – Charlie’s rights must be respected; he must be accompanied and treated throughout the natural progression of his disease”. “He cannot be deprived of food and water. All things that are usually done to treat a patient – he concluded – must also be done for him in his terminal illness”.