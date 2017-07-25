Caritas: Saint-Malo, Summer University for young people from France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Austria, South Tyrol. “Better together”

Young people belonging to Caritas youth organisations in France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Austria and South Tyrol will be meeting in Saint-Malo, France, at the end of August (24-27 August). Organised by the French Association “Secours Catholique”, in cooperation with Young Caritas Europe, the Summer University of Saint-Malo has now become a tradition for young people. The theme this year is “Better together. Dare the intercultural and interreligious experience”. In this “festival, we would like to consider the experience of each one”, the organisers explained, so that “all participants may live their values, faith and principles”, and that they may “not only share but also receive them”. Besides daily group discussions on intercultural and interreligious matters to allow participants to “share their experiences of social commitment”, there will also be an opportunity for exchange through artistic performances and during spiritual moments. Participants will be able to choose between Christian or Muslim proposals or alternatives such as yoga meditation. The programme also includes sporting activities, music and parties, a bonfire night, and the “fraternal revolution” in Saint-Malo. Participants will have a four-hectare space to pitch their tents. Some 500 young people attended the event last year.