Portugal: volunteering, over one hundred “Youth Without Borders” in summer missions

24 July 2017 @ 12:19

The movement connected with the Congregation of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit, “Youth Without Borders” (JSF), announced that during summer 2017 several missionary actions of one week in Portugal, and a “Bridge Project” in the Cape Verde archipelago will be carried out. “We confirm an activity which has become traditional by now: for us, summer has included missions for some years”, said provincial Spiritan Father Tony Neves, while presenting the initiative. In Portugal, from 21 to 30 July, the diocese of Algarve is hosting the “IntraRail Missionary”, and in the same period a “missionary week” is taking place at Vila da Ponte (Lamego). From 4 to 14 August, “Youth Without Borders” will promote another two activities of volunteering: the first one in Arcozelo (Ponte de Lima), at the diocese of Viana do Castelo; the second one in Almargen do Bispo, in the patriarchate of Lisbon. The city of Trofa (Porto) will host volunteers from 17 to 27 August, while in Marrazes, in the diocese of Leiria-Fatima, the mission will go from 18 to 28 August. Finally, the “Bridge Project” will allow 12 Portuguese young people to reach the Republic of Cabo Verde, thanks to an action agreed upon with the Paróquia da Calheta de São Miguel Arcanjo, in the Santiago Island. All the missions carried out by the JSF movement will be accompanied by a Spiritan priest. Other volunteering activities will be carried out in collaboration with missionary organisations such as Equipa d’África and the Gioventù Mariana Vincenziana.