Clashes in Jerusalem: Fr. Patton (Custos), “Very dangerous situation”. Need to “find points of consensus and compromise”

“First of all, I would like to thank the Holy Father for his concern for the situation in Jerusalem. For us believers his call to prayer is fundamental because without this inner inspiration, which comes from God, it is hard for people to open up to dialogue, reconciliation and peace”. The Custos of the Holy Land, Fr. Francesco Patton, said this in an interview with SIR news agency, commenting on Pope Francis’ words during yesterday’s Angelus. The Pontiff made a strong appeal for “moderation and dialogue”. He said: “I follow with trepidation the grave tensions and violence of these days in Jerusalem. I feel the need to make a heartfelt appeal for moderation and dialogue. I invite you to join me in prayer so that the Lord may inspire all to work for reconciliation and peace”. “Praying for peace – the Custos said – helps those who pray to develop an awareness of peace that leads to commitment to peace. I believe that the appeal for dialogue and moderation is also very important”. “Moderation – Fr. Patton explained – to avoid a further escalation of tension and violence, and dialogue because it is a peaceful diplomatic tool which helps find points of consensus and compromise, enabling both sides to find an honourable exit from a very dangerous situation”.