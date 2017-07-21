Poland: third law for legal reform approved yesterday. Tusk, “against European values and standards”

Yesterday, Poland’s Lower House, the Sejm, approved the third law that reforms the legal system: if it is passed by Senate and signed by president Andrzej Duda, all of the members of the Supreme Court will have to resign, and the new members will be appointed by the Minister of Justice. Even before the law had been approved, the president of the European Council and former Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk, had contacted president Duda to ask him for an “urgent meeting” to “discuss the political crisis of our country and its dangerous consequences for Poland”, which might lead the country to “be left out”. According to Tusk, the proposals of the government party, Law and Justice, “are against the European values and standards” and carry Poland “back and eastward, in time and space”. Tusk is aware that “the president might think differently”, yet he writes: “Not even the deepest differences can relieve us of our duty to join forces for the good and salvation of our home country”. The approved draft law of “putting judges under the government party’s control” ruins the “already stained reputation of Polish democracy”. Aware of how difficult such task can be, Tusk thinks however that a solution can be found that “is acceptable to the Polish citizens, to the Parliamentary majority and opposition, to the president and to the EU”. Last night, many rallies were held in Poland to protest against the law.