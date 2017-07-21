Poland: Bishops on judiciary reform, “political groups should reach agreement for common good”

“The Church in Poland urges all political groups to reach an agreement for the common good of Poland and its citizens”, the spokesperson for the Bishops, Fr. Pawel Rytel-Andrianik, told SIR news agency, referring to the complicated internal situation of the country. Indeed, the Parliament is about to pass a reform of the judiciary which, according to the opposition, erodes the judges’ independence from the political power. The Primate of Poland, Mgr. Wojciech Polak, has recently addressed words of encouragement to all parties involved asking “that the parliamentary debate be not an emotional show but the search for the common good above all political divisions, based on the principles of a democratic state governed by the rule of law”. Demonstrations are taking place these days in many Polish cities against the adoption of the judicial reforms put forward by Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party. The proposed reforms have aroused the concerns of the European Commission and the criticism of the international media that accuse the PiS government of authoritarian rule. The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has addressed an urgent appeal to Polish President Andrzej Duda expressing the hope that “European values will be respected” in Poland.