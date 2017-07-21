Panama WYD: venue chosen for Pope’s meeting

The charming “Cinta Costera Uno” will be the place that will welcome young people for the highlights (night vigil and final Mass) of the WYD 2019, which will take place in Panamá from January 22nd to 27th 2019. It was announced yesterday at a press conference by the archbishop of Panamá, mgr. José Domingo Ulloa Mendieta. The venue was chosen after an extensive consultation all over the world and after a visit by the Vatican Gendarmerie. It was pointed out that, of all the possible places, the Cinta Costera is the one that comes closest to the other venues that have received the Pope during the WYDs, which would also make the Holy Father safe. Not to mention the loveliness of the place, which is by the ocean, as it had been in Rio de Janeiro. So, the organisation of the event will also adhere to the principles of environmental sustainability and moderation that the Pope has asked for. The local organising Committee is getting ready to receive 375 thousand young people within the Cinta Costera. WYD subscribers will take priority. Further areas will be created within and outside the Cinta Costera.