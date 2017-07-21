Father Jacques Hamel: KTO (French Catholic TV), special programming marking first anniversary since his murder

One year after Fr. Jacques Hamel’s death, the French Catholic TV KTO will air a special programming to remember the priest who was murdered while celebrating Mass on 26 July 2016 by two Jihadists who stormed into the church of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray. The TV programming will feature a series of “unique encounters” starting on Sunday, 23 July, with Fr. Jacques’s sister, Roseline Hamel, who will describe “how she and her family have lived those tragic moments” and remember “the difficult childhood, vocation and maturity of a priest completely devoted to his ministry”. On Monday, 24 July, there will be the testimonies of Hubert Wulfranc, former mayor of Saint Etienne-du-Rouvray, and of Fr. Auguste Moanda, the parish priest with whom Fr. Jacques lived the last years of his life. On Tuesday, 25 July, the Bishop of Rouen Mgr. Dominique Lebrun will offer his tribute: the day of the murder, he was already in Krakow with the youth for WYD. He will tell how “he found the strength” to face that moment and “the words for the faithful of Normandy and the whole of France, also reaching the very heart of the Élysée”. He will then focus on the following months, marked by the opening of the beatification process. Finally, on Wednesday, 26 July, the Postulator for the Cause of Beatification, Fr. Paul Vigouroux, and the President of the Regional Council of the Muslim Faith for Haute-Normandie, Mohammed Karabila, will both take the floor. On Wednesday, at 9am, there will be the live streaming of the Mass celebrated by Bishop Lebrun in the church and at the time in which Fr. Hamel was killed. During the day, a series of reportage made in the city and in the diocese of Fr. Jacques will be aired. And on 27 July, in the evening, KTO will describe the celebrations for the anniversary in pictures and testimonies.