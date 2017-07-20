Russia: 700 young Orthodox engaged in volunteering with “DobroLeto”

These days 700 young people from across Russia are at the Holy Trinity Lavra in Sergiyev Posad to attend the second edition of “DobroLeto”, a meeting for Orthodox young people from different associations engaged in volunteering. Being a volunteer does not mean being a person who “does good”, but rather “being an active citizen who looks at one’s actions through the prism of the Gospel”, the organisers explain. The rich programme developed by the Youth Department of the Diocese of Moscow includes in-depth talks and meetings with “famous people, sports competitions, missions, film screenings, and an evening programme full of concerts and performances by famous artists”. The meeting started on 16 July and will come to an end on Saturday, 22 July. Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev, head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, also addressed the youth, focusing his remarks on the figures of the Apostles Peter and Paul. He described their journey, through Scriptures, which transformed them from people “who at the beginning of their lives seemed totally unprepared for their mission” into apostles who transformed the world through their action. “I wish that everyone of you”, Metropolitan Alfeyev concluded, may “always be aware of the fact that your Christian faith is inspired, so that you never lose heart, and you never get bored of staying in the Church”.