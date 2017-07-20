Poland: a pilgrimage for reconciliation with Ukrainians

The pilgrimage of reconciliation, started by the Polish congregation of the archdiocese of Lublin in the footsteps of brother Albert Chmielowski along the trail of the Basilian monasteries, will reach Lviv, Ukraine, on July 22nd. The initiative, which is ecumenical in nature, as stated by its promoter, don Ryszard Podpora, “has a religious as well as a cultural dimension”. “Those who do not feel like walking all the way there will reach the destination of the pilgrimage by bus and will walk with the others only the last few miles”, explains the priest, who points out that the pilgrims’ message is peace among peoples, “peace for Ukraine and for the world”. Ukrainian devotees have also been invited to join the pilgrimage, supported by the president of the Polish Bishops Conference, mgr. Stanislaw Gadecki. In his message to the pilgrims, the prelate ensures that “the faithful and pastors of the Polish Church will give spiritual support” to the initiative. He also points out that 2017 is also the 30th anniversary of the renewal of the relationships between the Polish archbishopric and the Greek Catholic archbishopric of Ukraine. Mutual contacts came to a deadlock, because of the persecution of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church by the Soviet regime and the dramatic events that happened during World War Two, when Poles were fighting Nazism while Ukrainians hoped in an alliance with Hitler to regain their independence from Moscow.