Poland: 323 new priests ordained in 2017

323 diocesan priests have been ordained in Poland in 2017. The Diocese of Tarnow, with 25 new priests, tops the list for the number of ordinations, followed by the Archdiocese of Katowice with 18 new priests ordained this year, including 25-year old Tymoteusz Szydlo, the son of Ms Beata Szydlo, head of the Polish government. In the Diocese of Warsaw, there were 17 ordinations to the priesthood, in the Archdiocese of Krakow 13, and in that of Lublin 12. In the last year, 334 new priests were ordained compared to 401 four years ago in 2013. According to educators, the training in seminaries, which usually lasts six years, ends with the ordination of about half of the students. The Statistical Institute of the Catholic Church in Poland informs that in 2014, throughout the country divided into 41 dioceses, there were 148 bishops and 25,000 priests incardinated in the dioceses. The priests belonging to religious congregations, by contrast, were almost 5,800. In 2014, 2,647 seminarians were studying in seminaries across Poland.