Father Jacques Hamel: Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Mass on 26 July to mark a year since his murder. Unveiling of a commemorative stone

On 26 July, one year after the murder of Fr. Jacques Hamel, the Archbishop of Rouen, Mgr. Dominique Lebrun, will celebrate Mass at the Church of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray at 9am, the very time Fr. Hamel started celebrating Mass before being brutally killed by two terrorists. The news was given by the Diocese of Rouen which published on its website the programme for the anniversary. The Mass, which will be aired live on KTO channel, will be followed by the unveiling at 10:50 of a republican stone for peace and fraternity in memory of Fr. Jacques Hamel erected by the Town Council of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray. This will be followed by the Vespers in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Bonsecours at 6pm, and by a time of prayer at the tomb of Fr. Jacques Hamel who is buried in the Bonsecours cemetery. Fr. Hamel’s beatification process was opened on 13 April 2017. He was born on 30 November 1930 in Darnétal and became a priest on 30 June 1958 in Rouen; he was murdered at the age of 86. The French weekly “La Vie” has dedicated a special edition to the parish priest today, with an extensive testimony-interview by his sister Roselyne.