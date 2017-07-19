EU Commission: “Let our staff be judged regardless of their ge, sex, sexual preference or disability”

(Brussels) The European Commission has added new rules to its human resources policy: it aspires to have 40% of women in high-profile jobs by November 1st 2019 and has launched a new “Diversity and Inclusion Paper”. The EU institutions must become “a better workplace for everyone”, including women, disabled people, gays and lesbians, transsexuals and older staff, as explained in a notice posted by the EU Commission today. The Paper gives specific guidance for every target. Another goal is “to make the most of the talents of all the EU Commission’s staff”. One of the measures to help women through to high-profile jobs is finding “individual goals for each department when hiring new Unit Managers” and trying to “find suitable female applicants before hiring someone new”, in the departments that do not reach such proportion. “We want our staff to be judged and accepted regardless of their age, sex, sexual preference or disability”, commented Gunther H. Oettinger, budget and human resources commissioner. “If we rely on such diversity, we will be more innovative and will deliver better results to our citizens”. The organisations that “have a diverse workforce and are all inclusive tend to provide better results, be more innovative and take better decisions”, the EU Commission’s note states.