Croatia: Bishop of Split, following fires, “we will join forces again to rebuild”

Today Bishop Marin Barišić has addressed a letter to his fellow citizens and the faithful of the Diocese of Split, following the fires that have recently swept through Split and the neighbouring areas “causing damage and destruction and leaving many people without their possessions”. The fires have “revealed our noblest selves”, and in this “apocalyptic situation, our fellow citizens have also built communities amidst the difficulties”, the Bishop wrote, also thanking, on behalf of everyone, “our dear firefighters and pilots” who are “a true example of humanity”. “We appreciate your work and sacrifice”, the Bishop wrote. As they were fighting the fire, “many of our faithful” were praying to God “to sustain them in their efforts”. Special thanks from the Bishop also to the medical personnel, the police, the Croatian army, the civil protection, volunteers, the Red Cross, and the inhabitants of the areas affected by the fire: “They all deserve our respect and admiration”. “We are grateful to God that this accident has taken place without causing casualties”, the Bishop continued. It is difficult to lose everything “our lifetime’s efforts” have achieved, but “we can learn from experience that we have always been able to rise again from the ashes and rebuild”. And he went on to say: “We will certainly join forces again to rebuild”. Mgr. Barišić finally thanked the priests whose parishes have been affected by the fires, who “remained with their communities, sharing in their uncertainty as they tried to defend churches and homes, because the shepherd never abandons his flock”: “Your closeness to the faithful is the best witness you can offer”. Then the Bishop reminded all citizens that, despite causing damage, the disaster “has created unity in mutual love” and has warned everyone that “caution is never too much”. Then an appeal to “care for one another, and to be careful when handling fire at this very dry time of the year: we all want less fires and more rest for our bodies and souls”.