Portugal: Fatima, Jubilee of youth in the centenary of Marian apparitions in September

The sanctuary of Fatima announced the preparation of the “Jubilee of Youth in the Centenary of Apparitions”, taking place on 9 and 10 September, with the aim of “understanding the message of Mary as a proposal of spirituality meant for 21st century youth”. Focussing on the subject “The secret of peace, the path of the heart”, the meeting is for participation by youth from 16 to 35, and will be set up in collaboration with the National Department of the Youth Pastoral, involving all diocesan offices and Catholic movements. “Fatima hides a secret, which everyone may discover here: the secret of one’s being”, stated Father José Nuno Silva while presenting the initiative. In the two days of the Jubilee, the programme will develop in four stages: “Prepare peace; the heart of peace; the peace of the heart; living in peace”. On the evening of 9 September, musicians António Zambujo and Miguel Araújo will also be present. They will present songs composed by using the texts of Sister Lucia. A live programme will also be made, which will last the whole night. The programme will be characterised by “a deep experience of silence and walking”, through the Stations of the Cross, going back to the Basilica of the Holy Trinity at dawn, for the final reflection. In the morning of 10 September, youth will meet to take part in the rosary, the Mass, the ceremony of Jubilee blessing, and the procession for greetings.