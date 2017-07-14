Terrorism: Nice, “a day of tribute” to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack of July 14th 2016

Today, the city of Nice will be living a “day of tribute” to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack of July 14th 2016, inspired by “a universal hope, the hope of freedom”, the organisers explain. The programme includes, from 9am to 8 pm, on the Quai des Etats-Unis, the laying out of 12 thousand coloured tiles to spell a big message chosen by the victims’ families, which will be revealed tonight at 8 pm. At 4 pm, Place Masséna will host a military parade, before the president of the French Republic. At 9 pm, a big concert on the Promenade du Papillon with the philharmonic orchestra, and at 10.34 pm one minute’s silence. A Mass for the repose of the victims’ souls took place last night in the Cathedral St Rèparate. “I hope one year later we feel different from the way we felt on the day of the attack. And the message that many people are already carrying, and that I want to carry myself today, is a message of hope”, the bishop of Nice, André Marceau, said to the French Catholic radio. “I hope all that is going to happen on this day will enable the families, the people affected by the attack and our city” to fit in in “a walk of hope”, that it will not be “a cause of stagnation” as a sort of “show of death”, but instead a “stage in life”. At 11 pm, the Church of St. Pierre d’Aréne will stage the unveiling of the “votive door of hope” made by some Nice-born artists, which will be followed by an interreligious celebration.