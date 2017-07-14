Luxembourg: Caritas, a plan for the social inclusion of 120 refugee families

“Neien Ufank”, a new beginning, is Caritas Luxembourg’s plan for the social inclusion of 120 refugee families that was presented yesterday at a press conference in the house of one of the Syrian refugee families in Bech-Kleinmacher, who told their story. The plan, that has been going on for a few months now, acts on multiple levels, starting with access to housing, a “key factor for social inclusion, as it establishes a place in which the refugee can build his or her own social life”. Caritas is looking for landlords willing to “let out vacant houses at an affordable price” and volunteers to sign the tenancy agreements itself, so as to vouch for the tenants. The landlord will also benefit from a 50% tax discount on payable rent, under such agreements. 15 families have found a home so far. A second level the plan works on is “social assistance”: Caritas plays a proactive role in connecting the refugee families with neighbours, schools and local associations, so that they can be involved in the local community. A third scope of action is career guidance: Caritas staff are available to “take stock of the situation” of the refugees’ professional and educational background, find out whether there are refresher courses or vocational courses available, and, of course, find a job. The plan is supported by the Œuvre Nationale de Secours Grande-Duchesse Charlotte.