Bosnia and Herzegovina: Card. Pulijc, an “evil strategy” seeks to silence the Church in our country

In his opening remarks at the 70th Plenary Assembly of the Bishops’ Conference of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Banja Luka yesterday, the Cardinal of Sarajevo, Vinko Puljic, said he could “not ignore” the climate that is being created by an “evil strategy” that seeks to silence the Church by making false accusations against her and her bishops. According to a statement from the Bishops’ Conference, the cardinal president compared that to the old style of the UDBA, the former Yugoslav intelligence services. “Some powers”, Card. Puljic explained, wish to silence Mgr. Franjo Komarica, a staunch advocate against injustice who is now facing false accusations in relation to the rebuilding of houses of the few Catholics who have returned to the country. “In spite of everything – the cardinal added -, I would like to say that almost every day I meet noble, wise and good men and women who do not let their hearts be poisoned”. “In those circumstances, I feel that God has revealed His power to those who are little in man’s eyes but great in God’s eyes”. To these people the Cardinal expressed his “closeness, affection and gratitude: many among them will be able to transform this country and this society by making them places where everyone can live together according to their own identities”. The work of the Plenary, that will end today, is focused on the subject of Caritas.