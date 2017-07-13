Germany: Kab, national Catholic workers’ campaign for pension and welfare systems

In the run-up to the forthcoming election for the Bundestag, the Catholic Workers’ Movement (Kab) launched a campaign about the German pension system, called “They are planning your poverty in your old age”: all KAB members will have to “contact with as many MPs as possible – the national president of Kab, Andreas Luttmer-Bensmann, said –, and at local events, during the election campaign or privately we want to know what the nominees’ position is about the problem of pensions and if they care about the future of our welfare”. Many German workers will not be able to live off their own money at an old age. The current pension system could create – according to Kab – a lot of poverty at an old age. KAB members will talk to their MPs and ask them “What do you think about pensions?”, and, if the answer comes through a social network, they will take a shot of the page: this will be mapped to show how much the politicians who get into the Bundestag will care about “the future of our welfare”, the website www.sie-planen-deine-altersarmut.de states, along with full information about pensions and about the campaign. The German system, also known as “the cappuccino system”, is split into three ranges that make up the gross amount of pensions: the worker’s compulsory payments (the coffee), which is a public insurance for all the people who live and work in Germany; an insurance on employment (the milk), paid by the employee and the employer, plus a public contribution; an additional private pension plan (the foam). Today, an average worker can aspire to get a gross pension of about 1,350 euros after 40 years’ contributions.