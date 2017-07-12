Ukraine: Center of the Catholic University, helping children in need not with money but with attention and education

(Bratislava) Helping children in need not only with money, but also by giving them attention and education is the aim of the Student Charity Center of the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv. Students of social pedagogy, psychology and information technologies spend some time with the children who, for various reasons, need special attention in the children’s care institution in Lavriv and the special school in Dobromyl, trying to approach them, help them overcome their crises, discover their potential and educate them. “It is possible either to visit once with gifts and money that quickly disappear, or to visit the kids regularly, interacting and teaching them something”, explains Yulia Palazhyi, head of the Charity. As she adds, students “want to socialize with them by paying attention and by showing them how and why to do things so that they learn how to help themselves in future. Some of them do not even know how to make tea, because at the orphanage everything is given to them and they have no inspiration to learn how to do things”. According to IT student Oksana Oleniuk, these children have a very small circle of contacts: “We want them to open up, to become more joyful. So, in addition to helping them with homework, we play with them a lot. After having listened to their stories, I appreciate more what I have, because there are some truly difficult stories among them”.