Bosnia Herzegovina: at Banja Luka, regular session of the Bishops Conference. A focus on Caritas

The 70th regular session of the Bishops Conference of Bosnia Herzegovina will start at Banja Luka tomorrow, Thursday July 13th, and will be chaired by the archbishop of Sarajevo, card. Vinko Puljic. Guest speakers at the two-day meeting, as posted on the website of the Bosnian Bishops, will include bishops from Croatia, Slovenia, the International Bishops Conference of Saints Cyril and Methodius, which includes Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo. At the beginning, there will be a meeting with the apostolic nuncio to Bosnia Herzegovina, mgr. Luigi Pezzuto. One of the key items on the agenda will be Caritas. The outcome of the discussion will be disclosed at a press conference on Friday, July 14th. On July 15th, to coincide with the Day of St Ignatius, patron saint of the diocese and of the Cathedral of Banja Luka, the bishops will officiate the Eucharist. Six are the bishops who make up the Bishops Conference of Bosnia Herzegovina: mgr. Franjo Komarica, bishop of Banja Luka, and the auxiliary bishop, mgr. Marko Semren; card. Vinko Puljic, archbishop of Sarajevo, and the auxiliary bishop, mgr. Pero Sudar; mgr. Ratko Peric, bishop of Mostar and apostolic administrator of Trebinje-Mrkan; mgr. Tomo Vuksic, military ordinary.