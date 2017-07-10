Europe: march of 60 imams to the places of the attacks. Stopover in Brussels today. “God of humanity You are peace and love”

(Brussels) The march of Muslims against terrorism reached Brussels today. The start was in Paris on 8 July; the route was set up by Jewish writer Marek Halter and former Imam of Drancy Hassan Chalghoumi. About sixty imams are visiting the places of terror attacks with Islamic nature, striking Europe in the last few years, to oppose such barbaric practice. They are the Islam representatives of France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Tunisia, and Germany. Yesterday they were in Berlin, the place of the Christmas market attack last 19 December. Tomorrow they are in Saint-Etienne du Rouvray, where Father Jacques Hamel was murdered on 26 July 2016. Montauban is one of the stopovers, where three soldiers were killed in 2012; and then Toulouse, Paris, in front of the Casher supermarket of Porte de Vincennes; and in front of Bataclan; they will reach Nice on 14 July, the anniversary of the massacre during which 86 people were killed. Celebrations and peace demonstrations together with local Muslim communities will take place during each stopover; and not just that. “God of humanity, You are peace and love. You created us from one essence. We ask You peace and mercy for the innocent people that were killed. We ask You that peace and security may come back, for us to be able to go on living together in peace and brotherhood”, said Imam Taha Sabri in a moment of prayer, shared also by Lutheran Bishop of Berlin Markus Dröge.