Malta: Prime Minister Muscat opens the new government. Mgr. Curmi (general vicar), “now, reconciliation based on justice”

Today, the Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, introduced the new government, basically a reshuffle of the previous one, with a few new faces. The fifteen ministers will be sworn in tomorrow. Asked by SIR to comment on the election of June 3rd, which has given confidence to Labour Party leader Muscat again, the general vicar of the diocese of Malta, mgr. Joseph Galea Curmi, said: “The Church will not go into party politics; it is always willing to assist the country’s leaders in finding the common good and a fair society that cares for ethical values”. Before the election, the bishops had explained in a Pastoral Letter “that the main question” is “what kind of society we want for ourselves and for the future generations”. The vicar hopes now “they will try to understand what kind of society is reflected in the result of the election, and it will be in such society that the Church will have to provide its pastoral service”. One of the priorities, after a very harsh election campaign, is “to promote reconciliation: it is a message that the archbishop of Malta and the bishop of Gozo have repeatedly emphasised”, goes on mgr. Galea Curmi, and which is also mentioned in the Pastoral Letter. “It should be a reconciliation based on truth and justice, the respect of the rule of law, and the proper operation of the country’s institutions, whose leaders take responsibility for, without fears or favours”, mgr. Galea Curmi concludes.