EU: joint statement, “eradication of poverty, the key goal of the European development policy”

(Brussels) Working for the development of the poor countries to defeat hunger and disease and other, related problems, not least conflict and migration. Today, the European Union and its member states signed a strategic plan that roughly outlines the future of the European development policy: it is the new “European Consensus on Development”, which “is a new joint view and a new action plan to eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development”, as a EU notice said. Developed in partnership as a joint statement, the strategy was signed today as part of the European Development Days (two days that are spent on such issue, once a year) by the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, by the Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, on behalf of the Council of Europe and the member states, by the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and by the High Representative, Federica Mogherini. It is a joint framework “for European cooperation to development, and for the first time it applies in all its parts to all EU institutions and all member states”. “Such Consensus insists on the fact that the eradication of poverty is still the key goal of the European development policy by bringing the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development together”.