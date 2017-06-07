Austria: Bishops meeting to discuss Synod for young people, social security and safety in church

The preparations for next year’s Episcopal Synod for young people will be the key item on the agenda of the forthcoming general meeting of the Austrian Bishops Conference (Öbk), due at the national Marian sanctuary of Mariazell, the Austrian Bishops’ traditional summer meeting place, from 12th to 14th June. The meeting will be chaired by cardinal Christoph Schönborn, president of Öbk and archbishop of Vienna. The Bishops will spend an afternoon investigating concerns about social security and the problem of safety in church, as explained in a notice to Kathpress by the general secretary of the Bishops Conference, mgr. Peter Schipka. The summer meeting will be strongly inspired by the Marian cult and praying, not least because it coincides with the just-celebrated 100th anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin in Fatima. So, once again, the Bishops will entrust the Austrian population and country to the Mother of God during a Eucharistic celebration in Mariazell basilica, at 11.15 am on June 13th; it will be officiated by archbishop Peter Stephan Zurbriggen, apostolic nuncio to Austria. The meeting will begin at 03:00 pm on June 12th, with a joint prayer at the altar of the Grace in Mariazell basilica and will end with the issuance of the Bishops’ resolutions on Wednesday June 14th in the afternoon.