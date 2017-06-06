++ Theft of Don Bosco’s relic: Fr. Cereda (Salesians), “no news concerning the inquiry” ++

“At present, there is no news concerning the inquiry into the theft of Don Bosco’s relic; we trust the investigators who are looking into the case”. Francesco Cereda, Vicar of the Rector Major of the Salesians, said this in an interview with SIR news agency, commenting on the investigation into the theft of the reliquary containing the brain of St John Bosco that took place in the afternoon of Friday, 2 June, at Colle don Bosco (Province of Asti). “The news of the theft has spread worldwide, which is a sign of how much loved Don Bosco is”, Fr. Ceresa noted. According to him, “this is the meaning of a saint’s relic: to offer a visible and concrete element so that people are encouraged to invoke and imitate the saint. This is true of Don Bosco who continues to be loved and invoked by young people, especially the poorest and the neediest”. “We hope and pray that the relic may soon return to its place at Colle Don Bosco – the Vicar of the Rector Major of the Salesians concluded – in the very place where Don Bosco himself was born”.