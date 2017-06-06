Election in Germany: Mr Wallacher (Munich School of Philosophy), “effective fight against root causes of migration is ethical imperative and in Europe’s interest”

“An effective fight against the root causes of migration is in Europe’s interest besides being an ethical imperative”. In line with the Lisbon Treaty, there is thus a need to “treat people seeking protection with respect for their human rights. Likewise, we need to live up to our responsibility for a fair globalisation”. Johannes Wallacher, Head of the Munich School of Philosophy (Bavaria), wrote this in the sixth article that the German Justice and Peace Commission released today in the run-up to the September election. If it is true that every society is responsible for laying the foundations of its good functioning, Mr Wallacher says, it is also true that “the preconditions for political and social stability and for economic development today can in no way depend on external factors”. Developed countries should be role models in “increasing the transparency of cash flows, in the extraction of raw materials, and in countering tax havens and tax evasion” so that the poorest countries can see “their economic value increase”. Other examples are security policies, arms exports, and the fight against climate change. In this regard, Germany has now adopted a “sustainable strategy” in compliance with the UN 2030 Agenda. The goals, however, will only be achieved if “everyone” is given access to “appropriate economic means” without “exceeding the ecological limits of the planet”.