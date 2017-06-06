Drug: illegal and criminal trade in the EU for 24 billion euros in 2016

Over 93 million Europeans have tried an illegal drug during their lives. Apart from being a threat for one’s health, drugs imply illegal and criminal trade, amounting to 24 billion euros in the EU in 2016. Those two data were made known by EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos in Brussels today, while presenting the “European Drug Report 2017” by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA). The main three elements are: more people dying from overdose in the EU. In 2015, 8,441 died, 6% more than the previous year. Even more people died because of methadone, and thus it is necessary to improve “clinical practice to avoid misuse of these substances”. The new psychoactive substances (NPS or new drugs) are also a remarkable challenge: “Not subject to international drug control, they include a wide range of synthetic substances”, said Avramopoulos. In 2016, 66 new substances appeared in the market, slightly decreasing with respect to 98 in 2015. On one side, placing on the market is slower, but on the other side “illegal sale” is higher. Some really powerful substances appeared, causing death or serious intoxication”, said EMCDDA Director Alexis Goosdeel. Health is also more and more threatened by availability of synthetic opium drugs, with effects similar to heroin and cocaine. Since small quantities of substance are necessary to produce many thousands of street doses, they are easy to hide and carry; and they are a challenge for drug control agencies.