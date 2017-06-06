Drug: d’Arrigo (EMCDDA), “Europe’s response to the problem of drugs to keep up with the evolution of this phenomenon”

The most commonly used illegal drugs in Europe are: cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and amphetamines. Use of cocaine is higher in European southern and western countries, while consumption of amphetamines is higher in northern and eastern Europe. Increase in the number of requisitions and confiscated quantities lets us suppose of growth in consumption. However, this growth cannot be defined, yet. About 17.5 million European adults (aged 15-64) have tried cocaine some times in their lives. About 2.3 million of them are young adults (15-34) trying drugs in the last twelve months. It is said in the “European Drug Report 2017” by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drugs Addiction (EMCDDA), published today. Moreover, in Europe, there are about 87.7 million adults (15-64) who have tried cannabis during their lives, including 17.1 youth (15-34). About 1% of European adults use cannabis daily, or almost daily. The alarming datum is that “the number of patients saying to be subject to treatment for the first time, for problems due to cannabis, went up from 43 thousand in 2006 to 76 thousand in 2015. The consequences of recent changes in cannabis regulation, in a few American regions, have also to be monitored. In spite of the diversities, at present, none of the 28 EU countries considers cannabis legalisation for recreational use. However, this non-European cannabis market “is stimulating innovation or development of products which might change consumption levels in Europe, over time”, says the Report. 30 reports by country (EU 28, Turkey and Norway) full of diagrams complete the 2017 edition. “Europe’s response to the problem of drugs should keep up with the constant evolution of the phenomenon. To reach this goal, it is necessary to understand the challenges we have to face”, in such a way that “the new EU action plan on drugs, for the next four years, will be remarkable”, said President of the EMCDDA Board of Directors Laura d’Arrigo.