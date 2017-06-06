Catholic Action: International Forum, on 8 June “A minute for peace” especially for the Middle East and Syria

This year, too, International Forum Catholic Action (IFCA) is proposing the initiative “A minute for peace”. The goal is to encourage “continuous prayer” on 8 June to mark “the second anniversary – a statement reads – of the historical meeting between Pope Francis and the presidents of Israel and Palestine”, Shimon Peres and Abu Mazen, which was held in the Vatican on 8 June 2014 to implore the gift of peace. This year’s event is inspired by the words Pope Francis addressed to the participants in the II International Congress of Catholic Action last April by which he reminded them of the traditional “pillars” of CA: prayer, formation, sacrifice and apostolate. “Pray: in that holy extroversion that places the heart in the needs of the people, in their sufferings and in their joys. A prayer that journeys, that takes you far”, the Pope said. For this reason, “International Forum Catholic Action, WUCWO, Azione Cattolica Italiana, Acción Católica Argentina and the Justice and Peace Commission of the Argentinian Bishops’ Conference invite their members, and those who wish to do so, to take to heart the suffering of the peoples without peace – particularly those in the Middle East and Syria – turning it into prayer”. At 1.00 p.m. on Thursday, 8 June, “at work, on the street, at home, we are all invited to a minute’s prayer ‘that takes far’ embracing the world”. “It is a simple way – the promoters say – to remember that each of us, every day, can be an instrument of peace”.