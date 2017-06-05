Portugal: Festival “Terras sem sombras” 2017 drawing to conclusion. Spirituality, music and arts on the agenda

The sacred music Festival “Terras sem sombras” is drawing towards its conclusion with the concerts hosted by the city of Beja (17-18 June) and the awarding ceremony of the homonymous Prize in Sines on 1 July. As he presented the outcome of the 2017 edition to the press, the general director of the Festival said he was pleased with the appreciation shown for the musical performances this year, which were all inspired by the theme of “Spirituality in the Arts”. People in the Alentejo Region have always had a keen interest in sacred music and religious art in general”, José António Falcão said. “During this 13th edition, we have seen the local and national public’s great enthusiasm for the repertoires and artists we had selected. We have also seen greater participation by foreigners which may have given rise to some problems of space in some of our smallest churches”. Founded in 2003, the “Terras sem Sombras” Festival is organised by the civil society with a view to “giving a larger public the chance to access religious monuments in the Diocese of Beja, for they are privileged places for the enjoyment of sacred music from the acoustic, artistic and historical points of view”. Acknowledging the value of natural resources is another priority of the event: “every performance is associated with an experimental activity of volunteering aimed at protecting biodiversity”.