London attack: Card. Nichols, “all involved in attacks are in my prayers”

“All involved in disturbing and violent incidents in #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket and #Vauxhall are in my prayers this night”. In a tweet published in the middle of the night, Card. Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, reacts to the terror attack that has plunged England back into the nightmare of terrorism. This is the third attack in less than three months and was carried out by three men who drove a van into pedestrians at London Bridge and then left their vehicle and began stabbing people in nearby Borough Market. After inflicting eight minutes of terror, the attackers were shot and killed by police. Seven people were killed in the attack and 36 were injured and taken to the five hospitals of the city.

On the day when the Church celebrates Pentecost, the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales addressed a prayer to the Holy Spirit: “thou of all consolers best, thou the soul’s delighted guest, refreshing peace bestow” in the hearts of all the victims.