Pope Francis: to IILA, “joint cooperation policy needed to address emigration”

“Identifying the potential” of Latin American countries; “coordinating efforts so as to give concrete responses and meet the demands and needs of the sons and daughters of our countries”; and “promoting a culture of dialogue”: these are the indications given by Pope Francis to the members of the Italo-Latin American Institute (IILA) who were received in audience today to mark the 50th anniversary of their foundation. “Identifying the potential. Latin-American countries – the Pontiff said – are rich in history, culture, and natural resources; moreover, their people are good and kind to other peoples”. Yet, despite the resources of their continent, “the economic and social crisis currently affecting the population has led to a rise in poverty, unemployment, social inequalities, as well as in the exploitation and abuse of our common home”. In the face of this situation, Pope Francis said, “there is a need for an analysis that takes into account the reality of concrete people, the reality of our people. This will help us to understand the real needs that exist while appreciating the richness that every person and every people carries within themselves”. With regard to coordination, the Pope maintained that “coordinating does not mean to let others do the work and then give one’s approval; in fact, it requires much effort and time; it is a work that is hidden and little appreciated, but necessary. In a globalised and ever more complex world, Latin America should join forces to tackle emigration”, whose causes, according to the Pope, “should have been addressed long ago, but it is never too late”.

“Driven by need, our people seek new ‘oases’ where they can find grater stability and a job ensuring greater dignity to their lives. But during this quest – the Pontiff warned – many people have their rights violated; many children and young people fall victims to human trafficking and are exploited, or fall into the nets of organised crime and violence. Emigration is the drama of separation: families are divided, children are separated from their parents as they leave their homelands, and governments and countries themselves are divided in the face of such a reality. There is a need for a joint cooperation policy to address such phenomenon. This does not mean that we should find someone to blame or avoid responsibility, but that we are all called to work in a coordinated and united way”. Finally, according to Pope Francis, it is essential to promote a “culture of dialogue”, particularly “political dialogue” both “between the different members of this Association, and with the countries of other continents, especially those in Europe, by virtue of the bonds that unite them. Together with cooperation and dialogue, diplomacy is seen as a fundamental instrument of solidarity to achieve peace. Dialogue is essential. But not a ‘dialogue between the deaf’! A receptive attitude is needed to welcome suggestions and share aspirations. It is a mutual exchange based on trust”. The IILA is an international body established in Rome in 1966, whose member states are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.