Netherlands: Synod on Youth, questionnaire being translated into Dutch. Conen, “ready on July 6th”

In the Netherlands, a lot of efforts are being made, so that the survey on “young people, faith and vocational discernment” in preparation to the 2018 Synod will be put on line for Dutch young people as soon as possible. “We are very busy working at the translation of the questions of the survey, posted on June 14th, and at the technology to make it accessible online from the Netherlands. This takes time, but we are glad to announce that we will be able to put it on line on July 6th”, said Gerrie Conen, coordinator of the youth pastoral service at the secretariat of the Bishops Conference in Utrecht. The questionnaire will be available on the website of the Catholic Church in Holland, rkkerk.org. So, Dutch young people will be able to read and answer the questions of the questionnaire (so far available in Italian, English, French and Spanish at youth.synod2018.va) in their own language. The Dutch youth’s answers will therefore be added to the other responses from all over the world. “We hope we will reach as many young people as possible in the dioceses and parishes who wish to take part in the survey”, added Conen. The website of the Catholic Church, rkkerk.nl, and the website of the Dutch youth pastoral service, jongkatholiek.nl, have promised they will provide as much information as possible in Dutch from the information posted on the website of the Synod on Youth.