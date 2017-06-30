Jordan: Caritas, a choir of Christian and Muslim children for peace

Since 1st June, 20 Christian children from Jordan and 20 Syrians of Muslim faith have been meeting three times a week, to sing and learn to play the flute. A project funded by Caritas Jordan, to give a message of peace through music. As relayed by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the little artists are split into two groups, a group of singers and one of flute players. All children are beginners but, as stated by the Patriarchate, “their passion looks very promising. Launched by Caritas on 1st June, these music lessons are free and delivered to children three days a week; in July they will be held four times a week. Both Christian and Muslim Jordanians, these children share the fact they come from very simple, low-class families. Music lessons are an opportunity for all of them”. The project is managed by the Salesian Sisters, who do this to “offer a message of peace by bringing Christians and Muslims together around music”. Caritas hopes to organise a children’s course that can last over time, like other very famous Jordanian choirs. Some teachers involved in the project are singers themselves in the “Fountain of Love” Choir, which is famous outside of Jordan too, for its interreligious membership.