Charlie Gard: Tajani (European Parliament), “sympathy with the parents”. “More can be done for research”

“I sympathise with Charlie Gard’s parents. More can be done for research into rare diseases. Even in the next EU budget”. This is the text of a message that the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, posted on Twitter just before 3.00 pm today. There are no news from London yet about little Charlie’s fate: as announced by London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital yesterday, the doctors are supposed to turn off today the life-support machine that is keeping alive the ten-month-old child, who suffers from a rare mitochondrial disease. His parents, Chris and Connie, would have liked at least to take Charlie home once, so that he could die with his family, but the hospital refused. That’s why all social media are bombarded with the request “#letcharliegohome”.