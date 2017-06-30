+++ Charlie Gard: London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, doctors give parents more time to spend “with” their son +++

“With Charlie’s parents, we are implementing programmes to treat him and to give them, as a family, more time to spend together”. This is the release that was issued this afternoon at about 05.15 pm by Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, where little Charlie Gard is in intensive care. The message was issued “with Charlie Gard’s parents’ authorisation” and demands “that the family and our staff be given space and privacy at such a painful time”. Yesterday, Charlie’s parents Chris and Connie had posted a message on Facebook to announce that today the Hospital’s doctors would have stopped all treatments to their child.