UK: Davis (St Mary’s University) about Brexit, “a chance to rethink the Country”. A new centre for social justice in Autumn

(London) “The most euro-sceptical side of the Tories, who are against any governmental measure, wants to take Brexit as an opportunity to pull down a substantial part of the legislation, for instance labour laws”, Francis Davis, political commentator and former advisor to Gordon Brown’s and David Cameron’s Governments, explains about the UK’s divorce from the EU. “It would be the easier way to go, and the most liberal one, but I am not sure it is the best one because we would be left without a legislation, for instance about labour or social security”, Davis goes on. “For Great Britain, Brexit”, according to the political commentator, “will mean rethinking the economy, which might take inspiration from Singapore’s system, reducing tax down to a minimum and staking everything on services, or even strengthening the State by re-nationalising the railways as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would like to do”. “In other words, for us Brexit means rethinking the way the Country works, and the parties’ debate on the subject could last three or five or even eight years. In the meantime, the Government will have to solve all of the Country’s everyday problems. Not such an easy task”. At the Catholic University of St Mary’s in London, next Autumn professor Francis Davis, in partnership with Caritas, the Catholic Church and some international universities, will open a new international centre for social justice, which will train public executives and will attract students from all over the world. Brexit permitting, he hints.