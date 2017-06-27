Muslim ban: mgr. Vasquez (US Bishops), “the decision of the Supreme Court will have human consequences”

“The decision of the Supreme Court will have human consequences”. This was stated by monsignor Joe Vasquez, bishop of Austin and president of the US Bishops Commission for migrants, about the decision taken by the Supreme Court of the United States on the so-called “Muslim ban”, a provision that reduces access to the country for citizens of some Muslim countries. For the time being, the judges, who will review the provision in October, ruled that the ban will only apply to those who do not have and cannot prove to have a relationship (“bona fide relationship”) with a person or entity in the USA.

“My brethren the bishops and I – Vasquez writes – appreciate the ruling of the Court, which lets those who have a ‘bona fide’ relationship with a person or entity in the United States keep coming, though we are deeply worried about the wellbeing of many other vulnerable people, who for the time being cannot come and find protection”, especially “people who flee religious persecution and unaccompanied refugee children”. Therefore, the bishops ask that the refugee programme be reviewed, and that such review include also workers engaged in refugee services and immigration and national security experts. “We think it is essential that the greatest expertise be used” in “such an important review”.