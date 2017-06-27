EU Parliament: Brussels, a workshop with church leaders on the future of Europe

(Brussels) AS part of a number of workshops organised by the European Parliament with the churches, religious communities and philosophical, non-confessional organisations, today Brussels will be hosting (from 3 pm to 6 pm, in the premises of the EU Parliament) a meeting called “The future of Europe – Reflections for the EU by 2025”. The first deputy president of the EU Assembly, Mairead McGuinness, and the first deputy president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, will open the workshop. Guests include Jean-Claude Hollerich (Catholic archbishop of Luxembourg), Albert Guigui (chief rabbi of Brussels), Khalid Hajji (European Council of Ulema), and Tamas Fabiny (Evangelical Church of Hungary).