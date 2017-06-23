Russia: Patriarchate of Moscow, first lot of humanitarian aids from religious organisations arrived in Syria yesterday

The first lot of humanitarian aids form Russia, collected through a joint campaign by the Russian religious organisations, arrived in Syria yesterday. The news has been posted today on the website of the Patriarchate of Moscow, which coordinated the logistics of the initiative. About twenty tons of aids (mainly essential food and drugs) were boarded yesterday afternoon on a plane of the Ministry of Defence and arrived at Hmeymim airport in the evening. Today and tomorrow, the “Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Conflicting Parties in Syria” will take care of handing out such aids among the residents of Latakia and Aleppo and in the cities’ hospitals. As reported by the Patriarchate, a meeting will be held in Beirut today with the Russian workgroup and delegates of Syrian religious communities “to discuss future plans for such efforts and list the priorities”. The interreligious aid plan had been decided in March by the meeting of the Council for Cooperation with religious associations; then, a special workgroup had been appointed within the Council, with members from different Russian religions and confessions, to help accomplish the project.